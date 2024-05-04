SpringWorks Therapeutics’ (SWTX) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a report released on Thursday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $75.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $70.00. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 66.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SWTX. Barclays boosted their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Price Performance

SWTX stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.11. 1,504,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,398. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.54. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $53.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 0.84.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2000.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel Pichl sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $751,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SpringWorks Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 96.6% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

