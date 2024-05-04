SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 745 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 763.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 28,852 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total transaction of $3,694,498.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 982,221 shares in the company, valued at $125,773,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 232 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,313. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 28,852 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $3,694,498.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 982,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,773,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,587,168 shares of company stock worth $37,816,476 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,411,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,691,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.76. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.92 and a twelve month high of $133.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Blackstone from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.65.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

