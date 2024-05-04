SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.0% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 34,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:PJAN traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.90. 76,819 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.76 and a 200 day moving average of $37.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.53.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

