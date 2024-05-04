SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 7,397 Shares of First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR – Free Report) by 228.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned 21.27% of First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of ARVR stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.15. The company had a trading volume of 442 shares, compared to its average volume of 426. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.83. First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $36.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 million, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of -1.30.

About First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF

The First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (ARVR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Metaverse index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of stocks, spanning a broad range of industries globally, that are involved in business activities associated with the Metaverse. ARVR was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

