SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BNOV. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 153,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after buying an additional 19,386 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 17,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at $1,231,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.48. 3,320 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $103.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.99.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF designed to track the price return of the S&P 500 with capped gains and some buffering against losses over a predetermined period. BNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.