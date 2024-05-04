SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WSC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,841,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,523,000 after acquiring an additional 692,784 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,710.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 721,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,016,000 after acquiring an additional 681,851 shares during the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,701,000. Dendur Capital LP grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 1,790,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,458,000 after acquiring an additional 509,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 27,261.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 353,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,714,000 after acquiring an additional 352,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Down 0.7 %

WillScot Mobile Mini stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,327,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,438. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $52.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $587.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WSC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $3,562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,420,905 shares in the company, valued at $114,992,987.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.76 per share, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,383.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $3,562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,420,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,992,987.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

(Free Report)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

