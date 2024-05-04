SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $387,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 204.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period.

Shares of CIBR stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,797. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $38.41 and a one year high of $59.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.19. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.0237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

