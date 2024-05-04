SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $496,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDEC. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

Shares of PDEC traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.54. 17,304 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $832.28 million, a P/E ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.05.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

