SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $713,000 Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,808,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,523,061,000 after buying an additional 761,383 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 19,196,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,476,019,000 after purchasing an additional 91,399 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,967,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,146,000 after purchasing an additional 596,595 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in CoStar Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,569,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,256,000 after acquiring an additional 319,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CoStar Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,528,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,056,000 after acquiring an additional 218,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Price Performance

CoStar Group stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.23. 1,244,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,180,625. The company has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.35 and a twelve month high of $100.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.03.

Insider Activity

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.46.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

