SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $739,000 Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,597,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,948,000 after buying an additional 135,766 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 48,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,809,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,163,537. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.05. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.15.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

