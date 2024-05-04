SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 283.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on FAST shares. HSBC raised their target price on Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Fastenal from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.38 per share, with a total value of $229,073.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,486.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $387,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.38 per share, with a total value of $229,073.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,486.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,584,060 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,592,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,941,271. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $52.85 and a twelve month high of $79.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.01.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 15.68%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.23%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

