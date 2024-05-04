SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $274,707,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 97.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,250,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,597 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,574,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,904,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,448,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

NYSE TSN traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $62.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,879,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,986. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.49. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $62.04.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -79.35%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

