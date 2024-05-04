SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,429 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NGL Energy Partners were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Visionary Horizons LLC acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 457.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 12,796 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. 40.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NGL Energy Partners

In other NGL Energy Partners news, Director James M. Collingsworth bought 30,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $174,886.81. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 559,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,281.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NGL Energy Partners Price Performance

NGL Energy Partners stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.91. The company had a trading volume of 144,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,687. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $6.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.25.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 0.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

