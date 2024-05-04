SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 1,602 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 80.0% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.35.

Chevron Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CVX traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.25. 11,664,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,516,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.80. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $171.70. The stock has a market cap of $297.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 10.21%. Chevron’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.98%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.