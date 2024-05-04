Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Price Target Raised to GBX 800 at Barclays

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from GBX 750 ($9.42) to GBX 800 ($10.05) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.56) to GBX 1,050 ($13.19) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.33) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Standard Chartered to a market perform rating and set a GBX 790 ($9.92) price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 951.33 ($11.95).

Shares of LON:STAN opened at GBX 755 ($9.48) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 898.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 672.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 648.20. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of GBX 571 ($7.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 767 ($9.63).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.06. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,500.00%.

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Bill Winters sold 24,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 665 ($8.35), for a total value of £160,271.65 ($201,321.00). 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

