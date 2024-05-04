Stephen Davis Sells 11,427 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen Davis sold 11,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $193,573.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,613.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stephen Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, Stephen Davis sold 26,574 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $474,877.38.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Stephen Davis sold 17,714 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $317,080.60.

On Monday, February 26th, Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $137,584.59.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,159,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,443. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.38. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $33.99.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $231.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACAD. Mizuho lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.13.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

