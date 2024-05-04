Stephens Trims Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Target Price to $27.00

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stephens from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Midland States Bancorp from $26.00 to $24.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.63.

Shares of Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. Midland States Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.44. The firm has a market cap of $518.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $122.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.05 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 15.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 27.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 250,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,147,000 after acquiring an additional 54,090 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,110,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 239,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 24,320 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Midland States Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

