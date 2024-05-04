Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.55-2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.19-2.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.21 billion. Steven Madden also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.550-2.650 EPS.

Steven Madden Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.59. The company had a trading volume of 671,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,306. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.01. Steven Madden has a one year low of $29.92 and a one year high of $45.63.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $552.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.71%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHOO. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Williams Trading reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Steven Madden

Insider Buying and Selling at Steven Madden

In other Steven Madden news, Director Peter Allan Davis sold 1,200 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $50,556.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,751 shares in the company, valued at $242,289.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Steven Madden news, CFO Zine Mazouzi sold 7,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $301,868.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,583.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Allan Davis sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $50,556.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,289.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,464,841. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Steven Madden

(Get Free Report)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.