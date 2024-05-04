Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.55-2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.19-2.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.21 billion. Steven Madden also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.550-2.650 EPS.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

SHOO stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.59. 671,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,306. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $29.92 and a 52 week high of $45.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $552.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.71%.

SHOO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Williams Trading restated a hold rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Steven Madden from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.38.

Insider Transactions at Steven Madden

In other news, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 48,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $2,012,265.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,038 shares in the company, valued at $28,920,106.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 48,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $2,012,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,920,106.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zine Mazouzi sold 7,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $301,868.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,583.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,346 shares of company stock worth $2,464,841 over the last 90 days. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

