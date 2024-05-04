StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Check-Cap Stock Performance

CHEK opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. Check-Cap has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $4.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.52.

Get Check-Cap alerts:

About Check-Cap

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.