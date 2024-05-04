StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Comstock Holding Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHCI traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $6.83. The stock had a trading volume of 21,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,913. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average of $4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $67.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.70. Comstock Holding Companies has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $8.29.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.02 million for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 17.41%.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile



Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.

