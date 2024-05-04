StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
SeaChange International Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SEAC remained flat at $5.00 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.92. SeaChange International has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $9.50.
About SeaChange International
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SeaChange International
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.