StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SIF opened at $3.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.56. SIFCO Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get SIFCO Industries alerts:

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.05 million for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative return on equity of 24.45% and a negative net margin of 10.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SIFCO Industries

About SIFCO Industries

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SIFCO Industries stock. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new position in SIFCO Industries, Inc. ( NYSE:SIF Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 57,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Investment Partners LTD. owned about 0.94% of SIFCO Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SIFCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIFCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.