StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Stock Performance

Shares of DXYN stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.62. The stock had a trading volume of 130,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,594. The Dixie Group has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $1.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The textile maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $66.67 million during the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 1.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Dixie Group stock. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in The Dixie Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DXYN Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 466,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. owned approximately 3.00% of The Dixie Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

