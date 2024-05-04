StockNews.com Lowers ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $177.00 to $148.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ArcBest from $164.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their target price on ArcBest from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ArcBest from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $143.38.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ARCB

ArcBest Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB traded up $2.18 on Thursday, reaching $114.85. The company had a trading volume of 378,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,728. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.62. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $82.18 and a twelve month high of $153.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.19). ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ArcBest will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total value of $283,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,530.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArcBest

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in ArcBest by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the first quarter valued at about $309,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ArcBest by 260.3% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in ArcBest by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ArcBest by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.