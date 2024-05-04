StockNews.com Lowers Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

HTBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Heritage Commerce Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of HTBK stock opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.69. Heritage Commerce has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $10.22. The company has a market capitalization of $516.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $59.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.83 million. Research analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 56.52%.

Institutional Trading of Heritage Commerce

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 264,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 38,740 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 71,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,866 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

