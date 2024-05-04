Stokes Family Office LLC Acquires 1,929 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 77.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.76. 1,830,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,411,457. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $163.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.99. The company has a market cap of $112.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

