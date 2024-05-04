Stokes Family Office LLC Has $547,000 Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Stokes Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $4.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.60. 49,361,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,429,640. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.50. The stock has a market cap of $243.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,753,739.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,850 shares of company stock valued at $34,637,833 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.24.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

