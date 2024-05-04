Stokes Family Office LLC Sells 427 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Stokes Family Office LLC reduced its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on COF. Wolfe Research raised Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.41. 1,638,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,520,853. The company has a market cap of $54.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.03 and a 200-day moving average of $127.24. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $149.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.