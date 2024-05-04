Summit Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Summit Financial LLC lessened its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,536 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 3.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,391,788 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,085,406,000 after buying an additional 2,657,650 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1,084.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,696,966 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469,344 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 21.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,352,718 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $153,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190,915 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Ford Motor by 134.9% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 3,630,986 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $45,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,595,683 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $43,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,690 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of F stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

