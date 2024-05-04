Summit Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Summit Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOP. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 952.2% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 331.2% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA XOP opened at $150.23 on Friday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52 week low of $115.89 and a 52 week high of $162.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

