Summit Financial LLC Takes $207,000 Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.5% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 61,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $76.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.30. The firm has a market cap of $236.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.47. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $76.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on AZN. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

