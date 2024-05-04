Summit Global Investments Buys 110 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 92,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,793,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 72,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,972,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,328,358,000 after purchasing an additional 85,855 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.54, for a total value of $55,292.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,454 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,539.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 60 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $921.54, for a total value of $55,292.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,539.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,089 shares of company stock worth $6,614,781. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $880.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Lam Research from $825.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $950.85.

Lam Research Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $24.85 on Friday, hitting $908.53. 875,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,338. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $119.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $941.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $816.04. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $507.19 and a 52 week high of $1,007.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 45.96%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 29.62 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 29.42%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

