Summit Global Investments Buys New Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the third quarter worth about $67,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equitable alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $680,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,903,370.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equitable news, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $5,803,122.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $680,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,903,370.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 334,380 shares of company stock valued at $12,198,971. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Trading Up 0.8 %

EQH stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,657,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,093. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.89 and a 52-week high of $39.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.97. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.40.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 27.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQH. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.10.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Equitable

Equitable Profile

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.