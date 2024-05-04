Summit Global Investments Buys Shares of 37,235 Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Frontdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $822,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,984,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,881,000 after acquiring an additional 197,019 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Frontdoor by 500.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 45,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 37,639 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frontdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Frontdoor by 0.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 581,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Frontdoor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.40.

Shares of Frontdoor stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.65. 1,038,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,866. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.76 and a 1 year high of $38.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.26 and its 200 day moving average is $32.76.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.18. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Frontdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company's home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

