Summit Global Investments Cuts Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Summit Global Investments decreased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In related news, Director Marc N. Casper acquired 750 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,341.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Marc N. Casper bought 750 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,341.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total transaction of $711,835.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,832 shares of company stock valued at $15,464,992 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS stock traded up $13.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $536.94. 855,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.88 billion, a PE ratio of 59.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $561.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $537.01. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.46 and a 12 month high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.00.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

