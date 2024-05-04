Summit Global Investments Grows Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 206,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 101,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 13,772 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 114,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.09. 4,581,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,465,929. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.73 and its 200-day moving average is $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.24. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $28.12 and a 52 week high of $36.27. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,149,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,149,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,124,450.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at $195,347.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on WY. StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

