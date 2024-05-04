Summit Global Investments Has $1.04 Million Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 78.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Murphy USA by 191.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 942.9% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Murphy USA by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 7,016 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.42, for a total transaction of $2,837,410.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,607,700.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.42, for a total value of $627,415.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,491.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 7,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.42, for a total transaction of $2,837,410.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,607,700.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,582. 9.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Murphy USA Stock Down 1.0 %

MUSA traded down $3.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $392.44. The company had a trading volume of 454,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,078. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $414.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $384.86. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $268.69 and a 52 week high of $430.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on Murphy USA

About Murphy USA

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.