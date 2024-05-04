Summit Global Investments Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in ALLETE were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in ALLETE by 131.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 85.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 381.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in ALLETE during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in ALLETE by 18.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Sidoti cut shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

ALLETE Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of ALLETE stock traded up $3.43 on Friday, hitting $64.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,472,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,566. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.67 and a 200 day moving average of $58.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.75. ALLETE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.29 and a twelve month high of $65.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.24.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $402.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.21 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 13.15%. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 65.58%.

About ALLETE

(Free Report)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

