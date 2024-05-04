Summit Global Investments Increases Stock Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 527.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,845 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Smartsheet by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Smartsheet by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Smartsheet stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.56. 986,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,936. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $35.52 and a one year high of $52.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.81 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.45.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $256.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.99 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,702 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $303,766.88. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,597.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $303,766.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,597.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 10,129 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $391,688.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,859.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,568 shares of company stock worth $914,723. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMAR. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

