Summit Global Investments Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,347 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000. Summit Global Investments owned approximately 0.09% of Oxford Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the third quarter worth $38,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Precedent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Wood sold 33,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total transaction of $3,524,955.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,750.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OXM traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.82. 132,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,283. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.89 and its 200 day moving average is $98.71. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.33 and a 12 month high of $113.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.58.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.02). Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $404.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently 72.63%.

OXM has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered Oxford Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.60.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

