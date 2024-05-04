Summit Global Investments Purchases 28,428 Shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report) by 68.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,428 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in TIM were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in TIM by 5.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 18,691 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in TIM by 2.8% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 322,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 8,927 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in TIM by 9.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 182,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 15,470 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in TIM by 4.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 102,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in TIM by 62.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 28,443 shares during the period.

Get TIM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TIM from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

TIM Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE:TIMB traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.20. 593,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,371. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average of $17.64. Tim S.A. has a 12 month low of $13.17 and a 12 month high of $19.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. TIM had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tim S.A. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

TIM Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.93%.

TIM Company Profile

(Free Report)

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.