Summit Global Investments Takes $1.06 Million Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,574 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IOSP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innospec by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Innospec by 10.2% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Innospec during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Innospec by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Innospec alerts:

Innospec Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of IOSP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.71. 77,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,844. Innospec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.74 and a fifty-two week high of $131.18. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.98 and its 200 day moving average is $116.63.

Insider Activity at Innospec

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.47 million. Innospec had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Innospec news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 9,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.37, for a total value of $1,202,284.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,681,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Innospec news, SVP David B. Jones sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total value of $314,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,634.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Williams sold 9,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.37, for a total value of $1,202,284.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,681,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,532,959 over the last three months. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Innospec Profile

(Free Report)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.