Summit Global Investments Takes Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,624 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 134 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Melius Research raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Melius raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.33.
FedEx Stock Down 0.5 %
FedEx stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $260.66. 1,085,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,967,710. The company’s 50-day moving average is $263.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $213.80 and a 52-week high of $291.27. The firm has a market cap of $64.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.69 earnings per share for the current year.
FedEx Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.
FedEx announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Insider Activity
In related news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other FedEx news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total value of $102,373.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,600.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
FedEx Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
