Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stephens from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Summit Materials from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Summit Materials from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.73.

NYSE:SUM traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,489,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,275. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.34. Summit Materials has a 52 week low of $28.57 and a 52 week high of $44.89.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $773.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.98 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Summit Materials by 130.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,512,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,575 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth $49,437,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 172.9% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,369,000 after buying an additional 1,024,888 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 22.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,880,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,852,000 after buying an additional 714,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the third quarter worth about $9,221,000.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

