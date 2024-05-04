Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) dropped 6.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.30 and last traded at $4.39. Approximately 1,341,762 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 2,191,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Summit Therapeutics Stock Up 8.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Summit Therapeutics news, CFO Ankur Dhingra acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,092.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mahkam Zanganeh purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ankur Dhingra acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,092.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMMT. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 212.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384 shares during the period. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

