Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Gap Up to $10.95

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.95, but opened at $11.61. Sunrun shares last traded at $12.24, with a volume of 4,910,801 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RUN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.26.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sunrun

Sunrun Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average is $13.11.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($1.20). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 71.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $516.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.74 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

In related news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 172,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $2,066,394.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,261,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,072,738.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 8,187 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $99,144.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 239,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,057.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 172,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $2,066,394.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,261,317 shares in the company, valued at $15,072,738.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 301,760 shares of company stock worth $3,615,990. 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Sunrun by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 272,010 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Sunrun by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 93,585 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sunrun by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 18.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,405 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunrun

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.