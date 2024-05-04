Susquehanna Increases C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target to $85.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Susquehanna from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas reiterated a neutral rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.60.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 0.3 %

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.20. 2,545,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,609. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $105.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.15.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.26. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 147.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 336.0% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.