Swiss National Bank Has $127.26 Million Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,216,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 50,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $127,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 423.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 302.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on O shares. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.96.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of O opened at $55.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $64.18. The company has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 244.45%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

