Swiss National Bank Has $141.53 Million Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,456,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.24% of Monster Beverage worth $141,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MNST. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 3.0 %

MNST stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $61.22. The company has a market cap of $57.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.73.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $38,584,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 777,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,542,532. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MNST shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.32.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

